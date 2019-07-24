173 dogs ended up in Kildare pounds in 2018

A total of 15 dogs were euthanised in Kildare under the Control of Dog’s Act in 2018, although that is well below the national average of 55.

New figures released in the past few days reveal that the vast majority of dogs that entered the pound were re-homed or re-claimed.

Of the 173 that ended up the pound in Kildare in 2018, whether seized, surrendered or strays, 25 were reclaimed, 16 re-homed and 117 were transferred to dog welfare groups.

As well as the 15 that were euthanised, a further two died of natural causes.

The above figures do not include greyhounds, although separate figures show that only four greyhounds passed through the system, with one reclaimed and three transferred to dog welfare groups.

Two dog wardens are employed in Kildare, through the ISPCA.

A total of 4,444 dog licences have been issued in the county, which means that at least 2% of the population has a dog.