Man who made comments about Kildare judge on Facebook given warning at Kildare court

A man was warned to refrain from talking about his family law case on Facebook after he made comments about a Kildare judge on Tuesday, July 23.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was before the court seeking four hours of access a week to his child. The court heard that he was not happy that his child was living with her mother in a house where he claimed a drug addict also resides.



The applicant told the court that he has not had access to his child since the birth and he was not invited to the christening. The court heard that he had denied the child at first, but is now looking for four hours access to get to know his child. A request was then made that he refrain from talking about the case on Facebook where he made comments about Judge Desmond Zaidan.



Judge Zaidan said that the man could be put in prison for contempt of court.

"Anything that you put up on Facebook that attacks the mother of your child and attacks the child," Judge Zaidan said. "And refrain from attacking the judge in Athy on Facebook. I am the judge in charge of Kildare - do you think you are going to go places by attacking me? I will vacate myself from your case and you will be referred to Dublin and it will be a year's time before you see a judge - see how you get on then."



Judge Zaidan read out in court some of the comments that were made that referenced the case, including that "the judge in Kildare doesn't care" that his child is living with a person on drugs.

"If you make any more comments like this I will retire from the case," he said, while adding that he was prepared to give the four hours access. "It is pathetic."