Man who set fire to prison van while on drugs jailed for 11 months at Kildare Court

A man who set fire to a prison van extractor fan while under the influence of an intoxicant was sentenced to 11 months in custody at Athy District Court on Tuesday, July 23, last.

The man cannot be named because he was also before the court for a breach of a safety order on March 18 last after he made a number of intimidating phone calls to his ex-partner.

He came to the attention of gardai again on April 3 after he had been stopped by gardai at Church Road in Kilmeade while driving under the influence of an intoxicant at the time.

"He was caught drug driving, charged and remanded in custody and on his way he destroyed the van," said Judge Desmond Zaidan.

"Where did he find the lighter to set it on fire?"

The court heard that the defendantwas still under the influence of the intoxicant while in the van when he set it on fire, causing €285 worth of damage.

The court heard that the 30-year-old was a heroin addict at the time of the incident. He is currently serving a nine-month sentence in the Midlands Prison where he is on a methadone programme.

The defendant is due for release in October and has a job lined up on his release. He was also before the court for trespassing on March 15 last.



He was given an 11 month sentence for criminal damage to the van and he was disqualified for one year from driving.