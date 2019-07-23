Kildare town man pleads guilty to possession of cannabis

A 23-year-old man who has pleaded guilty to the possession of cannabis will appear back in court in January 2020 for sentence.

Jordan Hall, with an address listed in court documents as 2522 Maryville, Melitta Road, Kildare, appeared before the Naas sitting of Athy District Court on Thursday, July 18. Mr Hall is charged with Section 3 possession, under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977 and Section 15 possession, for sale or supply.

Sgt Brian Jacob told the court that on November 9 2017, the above address was searched under warrant. A black Nike bag containing 82.8g of cannabis, worth €1,500, weighing scales and a mobile phone was found in the house.

Solicitor Stephen Walsh told the court his client has a significant drugs problem and is trying to overcome it. The case was adjourned until January 24 of next year, for a probation report and sentence.