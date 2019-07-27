Green Flag award for Newbridge's Liffey Linear Park

The Liffey Linear Park in Newbridge was one of three County Kildare parks recognised with a Green Flag Award at a ceremony last Wednesday, July 18, at Maynooth University.

The award is given to parks who meet tough environmental standards in green space management, and excellence of visitor attractions.

It is a mark of a quality park or green space that is recognised throughout the world, according to the organisers.

The Green Flag Awards are judged every year by a peer jury of green space experts, who volunteer their time to visit applicant sites and assess them against eight strict criteria, including horticultural standards, cleanliness, sustainability, and community involvement.

In Ireland the Green Flag Award for Parks Scheme has been enthusiastically received by park management as it delivers major wins for the delivery of quality green spaces by respective parks and park departments.

Castletown Demesne, the 90 hectares of land surrounding Castletown House near Celbridge, was also honoured with a Green Flag, as was the Maynooth University/St Patrick’s College campus, where the awards ceremony itself was held.