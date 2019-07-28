Plans for restaurant/cafe and apartments at old Clane Health Centre

A new lease of life could be on the way for a relatively old building in Clane.

H and I Parntership recently applied for a mixed development at the former Health Service Executive health centre on the Ballinagappa Road in Clane.

The plan by the company, which involves Harry, Isabelle, David and Marie Merriman, of the The Yard, Longtown, Straffan, includes demolishing the former health centre, which lies very close to the junction of Ballinagappa Road with the town's main street.

The second and main element then is to build retail and apartments on the second and third floors.

Pre planning consultations on the project took place on January 17 of this year.

The company is proposing to have a ground floor restaurant, a ground floor cafe and another ground floor retail element.

It also wants to build six two-bedroom apartments (of which two would be around 90 sqm and two 88 sqm).

The plan also includes two three-bedroom apartments of 110 sqm each.

A number of public and private areas are also planned.

The architects are Eoin Bennett of MDP & Partners.

The plan involves increasing the ground floor area of the current building from 118 sqm to 1,274 sqm. Of this 876 sqm would be residential and 398 would be commercial. The site area is 0.13 hectares.

Sunlight

The architects have provided a report on potential overshadowing of nearby properties, including residences. The report concludes that the proposal meets the standard guidelines on overshadowing and available sunlight to neighbours.