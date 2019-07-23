Kildare judge concerned for youth who was in state care

The question of what will soon happen to a 17-year-old teenager who has been getting State help was raised at a family law hearing at the Kilcock District Court sitting on July 16, held at Naas Racecourse.

Judge Desmond Zaidan raised, not for the first time, the issue of vulnerable young people being released from the care of the State when they reach their 18th birthdays.

Judge Zaidan said he had spoken to the youth in question, who he described as a fine young lad. The youth has been in State care since he was a toddler and had lived with several foster families.

The youth was willing to give independent life a go but the judge was told that there was concern, including from the youth’s guardian ad litem (a court appointed person to protect the interests of a minor or incompetent).

Judge Zaidan said he was concerned that the youth could be taken advantage of out in the “big bad world.”

The judge said the youth had spoken highly of his care worker. The court heard that the youth’s guardian ad litem had done sterling work for him and one person at the hearing said they would do some volunteer work with the youth if required.

A Tusla social worker said they were hopeful of getting him a place run by a housing charity but that was not certain yet. The youth had been “prioritised” for the location but it could not yet give a guarantee, Tusla told the court. The court was also told that there was a “commitment” to fund a place at a private location for the youth. The judge said he was concerned there was no Plan B in this youth’s case.

Judge Zaidan said that there needed to be some place or process for keeping an eye on potentially vulnerable people between between the ages of 18 and 21 years

He said all 18-year-olds were vulnerable.