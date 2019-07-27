Clane primary schools have smaller class sizes than other areas of Kildare

Primary schools in the wider Clane area appear to have smaller class sizes than in the more pressured areas of county Kildare, according to our analysis of Department of Education class size range for 2018-19.

St Patrick’s Boys National school (Scoil Phadraig) had 530 students in 21 classrooms with 5.7% in classrooms with over 30 pupils. The weighted average was 26 pupils. In the 2016-17 year, it had 511 pupils and an average class size of 27.6 and 18% of pupils in the school were being educated in classes with 30 or more in the classroom.

There is slightly more pressure in Scoil Bhride where there were 509 pupils in 19 classrooms last year. The average size there was 26.7 and 17.7% were in 30 plus classrooms. In 2016-17, Scoil Bhride had an average class size of 26.8 but only 6% of 470 pupils were taught in 30 plus size classes.

Rathcoffey NS had 216 students in 8 classes in 2018-19 with a weighted average of 27.3 per class. There were 28.2% of pupils in 30 plus classes.

In 2016-17, Rathcoffey had an average class size of 27.0 and 28% of students were taught in 30 plus classes.

Hewetson had an average class size of 23.6 and none of the 91 pupils in 2018-19 were in a 30 plus class. In 2016-17 year, it had 92 pupils with an average class size of 23.4 and no pupil was taught in a class of 30 or over.

Prosperous National School, with 502 pupils in 20 classes last year had a weighted average class size of 24.9 and no pupils in 30 plus classes.