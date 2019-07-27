Kildare author launches book on Curragh internment camps

Kildare author and historian James Durney launched his latest book, Interned, which addresses the subject of the Curragh internment camps during the War of Independence, last Thursday at the Curragh Camp Museum.

Internment, or imprisonment without trial, was an important weapon of the British government in its fight against Irish republican violence.

The purpose of internment in Ireland was to contain people the British authorities felt were a threat, without charges or intent to file charges. Faced with armed insurrection and revolutionary claims to democratic legitimacy, the British government responded with increasingly harsh emergency powers against Irish republicans.

The immediate aftermath of Bloody Sunday on November 21, 1920, marked a turning point in the War of Independence, when the British authorities decided to open internment camps, facilitating a record use of imprisonment without trial.

Internment camps, rather than established prisons, quickly became the largest holding centres of political prisoners. By late June 1921, 3,311 men were interned in these camps, constituting just over half of all those then incarcerated because of the independence war.

In the first three months of 1921, crown forces arrested a considerable number of republicans. Numbers interned rose from 1,478 for the week ending 17 January, to 2,569 for the week ending March 21, 1921.

The internment camp at Ballykinlar had reached its capacity and instructions were received from British general headquarters to prepare a further internment camp at the Curragh military base, in Co Kildare, for the reception of internees from the Army 5th Division and Dublin District Division areas.

The Rath Internment Camp was laid out on the south fringe of the Curragh Camp directly opposite the grandstand of the racecourse. It consisted of about 10 acres of the Curragh plain enclosed in a rectangle of barbed wire entanglements. The capacity of the camp was for about 1,000 men, but when it was eventually filled, there were around 1,300 internees and overcrowding resulted.

Leinster Leader editor Michael O’Kelly, a noted republican, and reporter T. J. Williams were among those interned there.

By the beginning of March 1921, the camp was ready for business. The Leinster Leader published in Naas, carried a report in its March 12 issue that “another internment camp, conducted on the same lines as the Ballykinlar Camp, has been opened at the Rath, Curragh. A large number of prisoners,” the report continued, “have been transferred from the Hare Park Camp to the Rath, where no visits are allowed”. It went on to report that 50 prisoners from the west, including a priest, passed through Naas on their way to the Curragh, while thirty prisoners from Athlone military barracks were transferred to the Rath Camp, along with a further seventeen prisoners from Maryborough Jail.

The prisoners were mainly from the west and midland counties like Offaly and Laois. Dublin city had the highest number of internees. 101 men from Co. Kildare were interned in the Rath Camp and another 35 men in Hare Park Camp.

There were many personalities from the republican movement interned. Among them were: Rory O’Connor, the first man to escape; Desmond Fitzgerald, father of Garrett Fitzgerald; Tom ‘The Boer’ Byrne, who led the Kildare men of 1916; Todd Andrews; Kildare footballer Frank Burke; Dr Thomas O’Higgins, of Laois, father of Kevin O’Higgins; the aforementioned Michael O’Kelly and T J Williams (Naas) of the Leinster Leader; and Louth football captain Tom Burke.

The Rath Camp remained one of the main detention centres during the War of Independence and was the scene of the biggest mass-breakout from a prison camp when over 50 internees escaped through a tunnel in September 1921. It was closed after the signing of the Treaty on December 6, 1921.

Interned: The Curragh Internment Camps in the War of Independence by James Durney and published by Mercier Press was launched by Col Brendan Delaney on Thursday, July 25, at 7.30 in the Curragh Military Museum as part of the Co Kildare Decade of Commemorations programme. All welcome.

Members of the Lord Edward’s Own Re-enactment Group will be present to give an air of authenticity to the proceedings – so be careful as you could be arrested by the dreaded Black and Tans!

Local musician Darren Brereton will sing The Ferrets of Kildare’ — a little-known ballad written in 1921 to commemorate the escape.