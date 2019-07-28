Kildare's first tribute band music festival taking place this August Bank Holiday

Tribfest, Kildare’s first tribute band music festival, will showcase national and international tribute acts, covering songs from some of the greatest bands in history.

Sing along to your favourite tunes of the 70s, 80s and 90s. You will be exposed to some of the best musicians and performers on the scene today, while celebrating the music of your favourite bands with hit after hit! Hear the music of Fleetwood Mac, Abba, Bob Marley, Bon Jovi, Creedence Clearwater Revival and George Michael from some of the best tribute bands in the entertainment business.

North Kildare Club in Maynooth shall serve as the perfect venue for this celebration of music The festival features a fantastic food stalls and multiple bars, including a gin, cocktail and wine bar as well as non-alcoholic beverages.

The festival runs on Saturday, August 3, and Sunday, August 4 from 6pm to 12am.