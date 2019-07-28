KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Family home at Monread Meadows, Naas

The property at 16 Monread Meadows in Naas is a lovely four-bedroomed semi-detached dormer bungalow set just off the Monread Road.

The house offers spacious family friendly accommodation with versatile downstairs rooms and sizeable gardens.

This home is just a short walk from a host of amenities such as the Monread Shopping Centre, schools, pub, leisure centre, cinema, crèche, cafes, GAA club and the local park.

It offers easy access to the M7/N7 motorway and the Arrow rail link in Sallins.

The well proportioned accommodation briefly comprises entrance hall, living room, kitchen/dining room, two double bedrooms, guest wc, conservatory and garage.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms and bathroom.

This property comes with an attractive asking price of €275,000 and appointments for viewing can be made with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly 045 866466/info@sfor.ie.