KILDARE OPINION: Amenities for Naas must be built as swiftly as the housing estates

The construction boom which has wrapped its reassuring arms around Naas was most obvious during the winter months.

The amber flashing lights of heavy building machinery pierced the inky pre-dawn skies most mornings at several locations around the town.

The new residences are being bought up at a rate of knots and this is a powerful antidote of the oft-made case that there are not enough homes on the market.

And it’s true that rental accommodation has been neither cheap not easy to find in Naas.

And it’s also true that the prices are holding which is good news for the developers, the builders and the estate agents.

“Welcome to Naas. A nice place to shop” read the famous old sign on the approach to the town. Much derided it was some time back, as retailers drifted from the town centre to the out-of-town locations. Some day soon you fancy it’ll make a return with ‘live’ replacing ‘shop’ — though retail business in the town is on the up.

But there are growing concerns now about — forgive the double entendre — how Naas is growing.

It may well be a nice place to live; certainly the prices suggest that. Apartments are selling for well more than double that some, at least, could have been bought for post-crash.

Still, the improving prices being paid for residential properties have not reached those which prevailed during the boom.

A three-bedroom home in Naas will set you back at least €300,000.

In Edenderry you’ll pay about €180,000.

Sure, Edenderry is 35 kilometres away, but it is just across the border from County Kildare (part of it is in Lilywhite land); has ready access to a motorway and in that sense is a genuine commuter town.

A generation of young people growing up inNaas, the county town, have no reasonable prospect of being able to buy a house in their home town. They’re not the first sisterhood and brotherhood to find themselves in this situation — but it’s not an unreasonable expectation.

And it’s not cheap to rent a place either in Naas. It’s difficult to find an apartment in the town to rent for less than €400 a week.

At the same time, the schools are filling up and the sports clubs and full to capacity.

Once land is zoned for housing there is little delay in getting planning permission.

The necessary infrastructure doesn’t arrive anything like as quickly.

There are plans to build a second level school in the town but planning and tendering process is proving to be time consuming. It ought to be open in September 2021, but it was originally supposed to be open two years ago.

The same applies to the by-pass of Sallins and playgrounds for children, for example.

All of these come later than expected and are surrounded by delays that don’t happen when it comes to house building.

It is apparent, too, that the traffic situation in Naas has worsened and will continue to worsen as more houses are built. There was a plan for a ring road linking Dublin Road (at the racecourse entrance) with Blessington Road (opposite Sundays Well) but an intensive campaign by residents who didn’t want it close to their homes persuaded councillors to vote it down.

The residents’ case was strengthened by the fact that the road plan was more than two decades old. It was another example of delayed infrastructure.

School places

Meanwhile the Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board, which is patron to the Naas Community College and the primary school which is in the same place, is in the process of securing prefabs to house 10 classrooms and two science labs.

If the school was a housing project, chances are it’d be built, open and occupied by now.