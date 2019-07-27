Permanent pedestrian lights to be provided in Kill

Kildare County Council says the permanent pedestrian lights planned for Kill will be located close to the existing temporary lights.

KCC official Evelyn Wright said that “dished” paving is in place and the permanent lights will be provided at this location.

Ms Wright also said the temporary lights will be in place in the village until the end of July, when the third lane on the M7 is fully open.

KCC will then assess what effect this will have on the amount of traffic coming through Kill.

The council has had preliminary talks with the National Transport Authority about funding to the Naas to Kill cycle scheme, which includes the option to provide a signal controlled pedestrian crossing at the Dew Drop Inn.

The council also says there will be further talks with the NTA, though the next meeting is not yet confirmed. Cllr Fintan Brett criticised the temporary lights saying that the system battery seems to malfunction on a Friday evening.

He also said that most people want a zebra crossing with flashing lights installed in the village and “something should be in place before the school reopens.”