Kildare man charged with sexually assaulting woman

A Kildare man who is alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman during a row with her partner will appear back in court later this year.

The man in his 30s, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, appeared in court on Thursday, July 18.

He is charged with two counts of Section 2 sexual assault under the Criminal Law (Rape) (Amendment) Act, 1990 and two counts of Section 3 assault causing harm, under the Non-fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

The court heard that, after a night out, at a kebab shop in county Kildare, it is alleged the defendant made a pass at a woman.

A physical fight broke out between the woman’s boyfriend and the defendant.

Sgt Brian Jacob said it is alleged the defendant touched the female injured party twice on her breasts during the fight.

The court heard the female injured party allegedly suffered bruising and swelling to her thumb.

Evidence was given that the male injured party suffered a broken ankle.

The case was adjourned until October 24 next for DPP directions.