Kildare judge tells man who pleaded guilty to breaching a safety order to control his emotions

A 39-year-old man who pleaded guilty to breaching a safety order has been given the benefit of the Probation Act.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before the Naas sitting held at Athy District Court on Thursday, July 18.

Sgt Brian Jacob told the court that on October 7 2018, at an address in the Sallins area, the defendant was shouting abuse at his ex-partner and was acting aggressively.

A solicitor for the defendant said the new boyfriend of his ex-partner had his client’s children in his car, and that it was the first he knew of it.

Sgt Jacob said the defendant was shouting “they are my kids and this is my house.”

The solicitor told the court that his client regrets the incident and is on good terms with his ex-partner since.

The court was told the man has no previous convictions.

“You have to learn to control your emotions”, Judge Desmond Zaidan told the defendant. He applied the Probation Act, Section 1.1.