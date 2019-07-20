Naas bus service should have link to Blanchardstown hospital

The 139 bus service should link Naas with Blanchardstown Hospital, says a local TD.

This is one of a number of additional stops which should be added to the service, which launched last year and links Naas to Blanchardstown via Clane, Rathcoffey, Maynooth and Leixlip.

According to Deputy Frank O’Rourke, the service has attracted an additional number of passengers in recent times. He said: “There is a growing demand for this bus service as it links significant population and activity centres, and we need it now to connect to Blanchardstown.

“There are nine services each way, seven days a week, with first departures at 7.15am and last departures at 10.35pm.”

He also said that he has made representations to the National Transport Authority to have this service connect to Blanchardstown Hospital. “I also believe that we need to increase the frequency of the bus service. Once we have a regular and reliable bus service, we will continue to attract additional passenger numbers,” he predicted.