Coding workshops at Kildare town library

Lean how to code this summer at Kildare town Library.

The workshops in Kano and Mindstorm with Roisin O'Farrell will take place on Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday 31 and Thursday, August 1 from 10.30am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 4pm.

The Kano Workshop is from 10.30am to 12.30pm for 7 to 11 years old while the Mindstorm Workshop is from 2pm to 4pm for 12 + years old,

For more information call Kildare Library 045-520235 or email: kildarelib@kildarecoco.ie

