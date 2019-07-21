Naas footpaths need to be cleaned more often

Kildare County Council should do more to keep the footpaths clean in Naas, says a local councillor. Footpath cleaning should be introduced to the town for the duration of the Tidy Towns competition, says Cllr Bill Clear, who’s also involved with Naas Tidy Towns.

“There is no visible footpath cleaning in Naas. There is a cleaning machine which is used very regularly early in the morning, but volunteers and on those working on the Tús scheme keep the footpaths clean as well as the lanes in the town,” said Cllr Clear. He claimed that KCC is concentrating its efforts on the roads. “You can see broken glass on footpaths and well as glasses and bottles left on window sills in the town centre.”