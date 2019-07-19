Public Accounts Committee calls on Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board to release statements 

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has called on the Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board (KWETB) to publish its financial statements for the years 2016-2018.

The report claims that the “last published Financial Statement for Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board is for the year 2015” and describes this as “unacceptable”.

It’s one of three findings by the PAC issued in their latest periodic report, released last week, covering matters from October 2018 to May 2019.

The PAC recommends that “in future KWETB presents its annual Financial Statements to the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General in a timely manner”.

PAC says the management of KWETB “has been marked by inadequate governance since its establishment”.

“The Committee notes certain matters relating to the KWETB are under Garda investigation and other matters under internal review.”

This is in line with findings of an investigation conducted by Dr Richard Thorn which was commissioned by the Department of Education and Skills following the discovery by the Comptroller and Auditor General of issues in the KWETB's 2015 accounts .

It refers to the period before the current Chief Executive Dr Deirdre Keyes took up her position in May 2018.

The investigation and its fallout has dominated KWETB meetings since then.

However, the PAC also recognised that a “change programme” was being proposed by the KWETB and the Department of Education and Skills that “will address management and governance weaknesses at KWETB” and recommended that it be completed promptly.

The PAC also believed that there was a failure of oversight by the Department of Education and Skills and urged them to act more promptly.

“The instances of non-compliance with public procurement guidelines first identified in Kildare VEC and then later in the associated, and newly constituted, Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board indicate a failure of oversight by the Department of Education and Skills.”

The PAC further recommended that where any ETB is “found to be in breach of procurement rules and good governance, the Department of Education and Skills takes a more active role in ensuring the ETB deals with matters comprehensively and promptly, and that accountability is maintained”.