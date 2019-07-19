Emirates to read all about holidaying in Kildare

The editors of three popular lifestyle magazines in the UAE have been visiting Kildare this week, as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

The aim of the trip is to highlight Ireland’s superb luxury tourism offering – from local five star resorts and spas, to superb high end shopping – to their readers in the UAE.

The journalists – who have a combined readership of more than 310,000 people – will write all about Ireland’s luxury tourism experiences in their articles upon their return. Their action-packed itinerary included Newbridge Silverware Visitor Centre, Kildare Village and the Irish National Stud & Gardens. They also enjoyed an overnight stay at The K Club, as well as dinner in the hotel’s Byerley Turk Restaurant.

“Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite these influential magazine editors to visit Kildare and Ireland, to sample some of our luxury tourism experiences at first-hand”, said Aisling McDermott, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Asia & Middle East. “Fact-finding visits like this provide an excellent opportunity to showcase Ireland through the media in the UAE – highlighting our rich culture and heritage, our boutique hotels and luxury resorts and not forgetting our luxury shopping and spa experiences.”

READ ALSO: Five Kildare graduates chosen for Talent Academy