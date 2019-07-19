Rain and shine ahead: Kildare weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend

The weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend from Met Eireann is for a good deal of dry weather on Saturday however it is not looking quite so good for Sunday.

The weather forecast for Saturday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be a bright day with sunny spells. There'll be a good deal of dry weather and some scattered showers, these mainly in the west. Highest temperatures around 16 to 21 degrees with moderate, mainly westerly breezes. Much of Saturday night will be dry but cloud will increase from the Atlantic with rain developing in Western parts towards morning and it will become breezy there with freshening southerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Here is our 7 day Atlantic Chart, showing the pressure and precipitation forecast in 6 hours intervals.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5mhttps://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/OQXw6OzSmo — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 19, 2019

The weather forecast for Sunday for Ireland is for a breezy day with outbreaks of rain, possibly turning heavy in the west and north with the best chance of dry and bright weather in the east. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in fresh southerly winds. A humid night will follow with temperatures not lower than 15 to 17 degrees. Rain will affect many areas during the night, with drier weather following from the South towards morning.

According to Met Eireann, Monday will be a very warm, humid and breezy day. A good deal of dry weather with some hazy sunshine but cloudier in the West with some rain likely at times near the coasts. Highest temperatures 20 to 26 degrees.