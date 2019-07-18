Light aircraft crash in Kildare due to sudden power loss according to investigators

The aircraft involved in a fatal plane crash in Kildare last month lost power and came down within 30 seconds.

A preliminary investigation into the crash in Belan has been published by the Air Accident Investigation Unit this afternoon.

Two men were killed when the plane crashed into a field on June 13, 2019. Aidan Rowsome (58) from Kildare town and James Price (70) from Ballinteer in Dublin were on board the single-engine aircraft that had taken off from nearby Kilrush airfield that evening. The alarm was raised when the men failed to return.

According to the report the aircraft took off from Kilrush Airfield in Kildare at 6.02 pm hrs for a local flight. The aircraft initially departed to the north-west climbing to 1,400 ft. It performed a number of turns, eventually taking up a westerly heading. Once on this heading, recovered data showed that the engine power was reduced as the aircraft maintained approximately 3,200 ft, with a reducing airspeed.

At 6.21pm the aircraft rapidly lost height, and impacted the ground approximately 30 seconds later. Both occupants were fatally injured. The aircraft was destroyed. There was no fire.

Investigators spoke to witnesses who saw the flight at different times as part of their inquiries.

Witnesses say the aircraft appeared to be flying normally and the engine sounded normal before it crashed.

The Investigation is on-going and a Final Report will be published in due course.

