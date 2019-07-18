Kildare gardai ticket car parked in disabled bay

Clane gardai report that a ticket was issued to the owner of a car who parked in a disabled parking bay yesterday.

The car, a white BMW X1 was parked just outside the church on the main street in Clane. Its owner faces a €150 fine.

The garda in question was patrolling on two wheels, not a mechanically propelled vehicle!

Kildare Garda Division posted the incident on their Facebook page.