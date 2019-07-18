Husky found in Monasterevin

A husky has been found in Monasterevin and brought to Grey Abbey Vets in Kildare town.

They are asking for help in finding the huskey's owner.

An online post states that the dog was found in Monasterevin recently with no Microchip.

"Unfortunately due to our capacity overload we cannot facilitate holding this dog and will have to be relocated to the dog warden within the next 24 hours. So please share to this this dog home. Contact us on 045 522390."

