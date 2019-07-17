Greenway walk for Athy's Cuan Mhuire

A sponsored Greenway walk for Cuan Mhuire in Athy, will take place at 10am on Saturday, August 17, 2019 along the Waterford Greenway, with participants trekking some 25km from Waterford city to Kilmacthomas.

All funds raised will go towards the development of a new single-storey, 40-bed women’s treatment centre at the addiction centre.

A bus will be available from Athy and organisers are looking for volunteers to get involved.

The plan is to bring a group of 20 people and to raise at least €4,000 from the event. Sponsorship cards can be obtained from Cuan Mhuire in Athy.

Cuan Mhuire is Ireland’s largest voluntary provider of Addiction Treatment Services and Residential Rehabilitation.

It’s main objective is the rehabilitation of persons suffering from alcohol, drug and gambling addictions. The Cuan Mhuire Programme is based on the philosophy of total abstinence and strives to restore the confidence, self-respect and sense of responsibility of all participants.

SEE ALSO: Athy motorist to expect delays on Thursday