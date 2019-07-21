Low volume of new house sales in Newbridge — CSO

The number of houses sold is in the Newbridge W12 Eircode area continues to be very low, according to house sales statistics from the CSO on July 10.

There were only three new houses sold in the Newbridge Eircode area for the first five months of 2019, down from 16 for the same period in 2018.

Sales of existing houses in Newbridge amounted to 71.

The R56 Curragh area also saw three sales in the 2019 period. This contrasted to 110 in the W91 Naas area, 100 in the W23 Celbridge area and 20 in W34 Monasterevin area.

When it came to new houses in May this year, the median price of a new house was €465,000 in Newbridge, up from €335,013, a 38% increase, albeit with low numbers.

The market for existing houses was different.

The median price of an existing house in Newbridge ranged from €205,000 in March to €272,500 in February.

The median price in May 2019 was €253,500, compared to €227,000 in May 2018, a year earlier.

The volume of houses, both new and existing, sold in the Newbridge Eircode area rose from 53 for the January to May period in 2018 to 71 in the equivalent period this year.