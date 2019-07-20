Patricia and John Hughes, who got married in the Curragh, celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Patricia and John Hughes celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with all their family on June 21 in Judge Roy Beans in Killenard.

The couple got married on June 21 in 1969 in St. Brigids Church, the Curragh Camp.

Patricia is from the Curragh Camp and John is originally from Páirc Mhuire, Newbridge. They met at a dance in the Curragh.

They have four children Derek, Keith, Tara and Michelle and 10 grandchildren.