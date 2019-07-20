‘Tantalising’ links between Book of Kells and nuns in Kildare town

An invitation may be extended to a researcher to come to Kildare town after his findings suggest that the Book of Kells, one of Ireland’s greatest treasures, was made by the monastic community of St Brigid, run by women in Kildare town.

It also suggests that the scribes and illuminators of the ancient book were likely to have been women.

Francis O’Reilly, an independent researcher, recently presented this evidence in a paper at the 2019 Irish Conference of Medievalists in Cork on Saturday, June 29.

It was shown how the seventh century Kildare life of its patron saint, Brigid, and the Book of Kells can be used to understand each other. The theme of a woman who can compel a man unifies both.

Kildare’s executive librarian Mario Corrigan said that he is impressed with the idea of the research, adding that an invite should be extended Francis O’Reilly to Kildare to present his findings.

“The Book of Kildare appears in the works of Giraldus Cambrensis and its description led some to declare it was indeed the Book of Kells,” he said.

“At the very least it appears to have been comparable in terms of beauty and embellishment. There are quite a number of factors to consider to prove the research to be more than a theory as impressive as it might be. For example Cogitosus is supposed to have written his life of Kidlare around 650 AD while the book of Kells supposedly dates to 800 AD so there is a discrepancy with regard to dates.