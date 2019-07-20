PS I Love You! Kildare Café owners tie the knot

The wedding of Naas and Clane café owners took place in Naas on July 6 last.

The owners of PS Coffee Roasters in Naas, and in Clane, Lenka Radochova, who is from Slovakia, and Peter McCormack, a Straffan native, married in the Church of Our Lady and S .David, Naas.

The couple have been running PS Coffee Roasters in Naas for three and a half years and the PS Roasters outlet in Clane for the last year.

The wedding reception was in Killashee Hotel. Their children Ryan, Charlie and Lainey, all took part.

PS staff were all staff present and the cafés in Clane and Naas were closed for the weekend to facilitate the celebrations. The couple will honeymoon in the Maldives and Sri Lanka.