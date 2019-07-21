Annual Open Day a great success at Kildare Animal Foundation

What an amazing day we had on last Sunday at our annual Open Day here at Kildare Animal Foundation.

We are celebrating 25 years of caring for animals this year, and all our amazing supporters and volunteers made it the best Open Day yet.

The crowds arrived early and the buzz around the place was electric. So much preparation is done every year to make the day such a success, from painting, cleaning, fixing, putting up tents, getting all the stuff to sell, getting the word out there, and we work lots of late nights and early mornings.

The day itself is so important to us here at the Foundation. Not only does it raise vital funds for the animals here, but the staff and volunteers get to meet our friends and supporters and to talk about our work. Thank you all for making it happen. We will see you next year for our 26th event.

Jump for Wildlife

Seven brave volunteers will take to the skies on Sunday, July 28, to take part in a parachute jump. They will get to feel what it is like for the many bird patients we care for as they soar and dive in the sky above Offaly.

It will be an amazing experience but one that will need lots of courage on their part! It’s all in aid of the many animal orphans that are currently in our care. We are asking our friends and supporters to please get behind them to meet their fundraising targets. Over the next few weeks, we will post the faces of these animal lovers and they will explain why they took the decision to jump for wildlife.

To donate you can click on the link on our Facebook page. You can also call our helpline (see the contact details below) to ask for options on how to donate. Thank you as always for your support.

Kildare Animal Foundation, located outside Kildare town, is a voluntary organisation that provides a safe haven for neglected or abused animals. Tel: 045 522929, email info@animalfoundation.ie or log on to www.animalfoundation.ie.