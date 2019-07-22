KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Exceptionally presented Clane home set on two acres

Tinode, Kilmurray, Clane is an exceptionally well presented four bedroom family-home in a stunning country setting.

Coonan Property are delighted to bring to the market, this unique detached home extending to approximately 175 sq.m. (1,884 sq. ft.) and is on just over two acres.

Built in an attractive style with a beautiful brick exterior in a lovely country setting, this home is surrounded by mature plants and trees.

The property comprises of four bedrooms, detached garage and a grass paddock.

This attractive property is within a mature setting and would make an ideal property for the equestrian enthusiast.

This unique property is located within close proximity to both the N7 & N4 Motorways and Sallins/Maynooth Train Stations.

The guide price is €495,000 and the property is to be sold by private trea

For further information please contact Edward Cummins on 01 628 6128 or email: edwardc@coonan.com