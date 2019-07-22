KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Impressive three-bed duplex in Sallins beside train station

Number 46, The Waterways, Sallins has come on the market with a guide price of €239,000.

Smyth Residential welcome you this most impressive three-bed end terrace duplex residence with extra windows to the side providing beautiful light filled interiors.

This fine home is presented in excellent condition and boasts a private sun decked terrace to the rear.

The Waterways is adjacent to Sallins train station and a regular commuter service takes you to Heuston Station in half an hour.

There is a supermarket, pubs and restaurants locally and Naas is only three kilometres away.

Local amenities close at hand

All amenities are close at hand and country walks can be enjoyed along the banks of the Grand Canal.

The N7 will take you to the M50 in fifteen minutes.

The deceptively spacious accommodation comprises entrance hallway, lounge, kitchen/dining room, three bedrooms, bathroom and guest toilet.

You can contact Smyth Naas on 045 895440.