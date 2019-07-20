KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Stunning Naas home in country setting

Coonan Property are delighted to bring to the market, this exceptionally well presented four-bedroom family- home in a stunning country setting.

This unique detached family home extends to approximately 168 sq. m. (1,810 sq. ft.) and is situated on c.8 acres (3.23 ha).

The property is comprised of a two-storey family home, separate entrance to stable block/yard with numerous outbuildings and the land which is currently in grass.

This attractive property is within a mature setting and would make an ideal property for the equestrian enthusiast.

This unique property is located within 8 minutes to all the amenities Naas has to offer, M7 access and Sallins train service.

The guide price of this property at Oldtown, Donore, Naas is €615,000. For further information please contact Edward Cummins on 01 628 612, edwardc@coonan.com