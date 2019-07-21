KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Superbly spacious five-bed Naas family home

Welcome to Number 6, The Sycamores — a superbly spacious five bedroomed family home in one of the most desirable locations in Naas town.

Situated just two minutes walk from Naas Main Street, this exceptional property boasts gracious and well-proportioned accommodation comprising drawing room, family room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, utility and guest toilet.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms (main en-suite) and bathroom.

Additional accommodation attached to the house would be suitable for family use or letting. It would also be ideal for a doctors surgery or dental practice.

The Sycamores superb position beside Naas Town Centre allows easy access to its many banks, shops, boutiques, restaurants, hospital and local schools, both primary and secondary.

The M7 and the rail link at Sallins are just a short drive away. Local landmarks include Punchestown Racecourse, Naas Racecourse, Palmerstown House Estate and Naas Lawn Tennis Club. The property extends to 258m2 approximately and comes with an asking price of €640,000. It is not often that houses of this quality come to the market and viewings may be made through Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly on 045 866466 or info@sfor.ie