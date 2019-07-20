KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Three luxurious spacious homes up for sale at Earls Court in Kill

There are just three luxurious four-bedroom detached homes for sale in at The Avenue, Earls Court, Kill.

This much sought-after development at Earls Court is by Mirida Homes.

These superb A2 rated homes are designed with the modern family in mind and every detail has been examined in order to maximise space while allowing for bright, stylish and spacious living accommodation.

With top quality features and finishes throughout these superb houses measuring 149.2sq.m. (173.97sq.m.) with extra-large rear gardens, should not be missed.

Earls Court is a most popular development ideally suited to family living.

Located in the renowned and attractive village of Kill which boasts a full range of amenities just off M7 motorway and a short drive to Dublin city centre, Naas and Maynooth.

The guide prices are from €495,000 and these homes are definitely worth a viewing.

For more information please contact Coonan Property New Homes 01 628 6128, email info@coonan.com or log on to the website at

www.coonan.com.