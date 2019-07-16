Green light for 99 new homes in Athy

Kildare County Council has granted permission for the construction of 99 new homes in Athy at Clonmullin and Galllowshill on the Geraldine Road.

The breakdown of the new development will consist of 20 apartments, 16 townhouses, 58 semi-detached and five detached houses, and will include a new entrance off Geraldine Road.

The €20m project will be undertaken by Kilkenny firm Paddy Raggett Homes, and it will not be their first venture in Athy, as they also built the Cois Bhearu on the Monasterevin Road in 2006.

Further information was requested to the Planning Department as submissions were received at the local authority from An Taisce, the Department of Arts and Heritage, Fáilte Ireland and the National Heritage Council.

After numerous re-submissions by the developers, KCC gave the go ahead last week.