Curragh Defence Forces Training will lead to road closures next week

Annual Road Closures will take place in the Defence Forces Training Centre in the Curragh Camp on Wednesday, July 24 and Thursday, July 25, 2019 with the roads closed to members of the public on both days.

The DFTC conducts these road closures annually by restricting movements on routes within and approaching the Curragh Camp.

Barriers will be erected and manned on Wednesday 24 July 2019 at Collins Road Central, East of County Road.

Also there will be road closures at the Post Office, Mac Swiney Road, West of County Road, O' Higgins Road, West of County Road, near the Cross Roads SW of the Old Military Cemetery on the Military Road leading to the Gold Club.

Barriers will be erected and manned at the following locations on Thursday, July 25 at The Water Tower, Collins Road West, West of County Road, The Post Office, Mac Swiney Road, East of County Road, O' Higgins Road, East of County Road, The Green Road at North Edge of playing pitch, and on the Military Road, East side of Donnelly's Hollow Cross Roads.

In a statement, The Defence Forces said: "Please be aware that members of the public will not be permitted through the barriers while travelling in vehicles, however, military personnel in uniform and uniformed members of An Post will be allowed access. There will be NO exceptions."

The Defence Forces would like to thank members of the public for their continued cooperation and support.

