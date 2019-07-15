Kildare woman elected to Green Party governing body

A Kildare woman and former St. Mary's student, Jennifer Callaghan from Ladycastle, Straffan was elected to the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Green Party at its annual convention held in Dublin at the weekend.

The NEC is the governing body of the party.

Ms Callaghan is married to Mark Callaghan and they have three young kids.

She is also the daughter-in-law of late Councillor Willie Callaghan.

