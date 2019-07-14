Two new gardai have been assigned to Naas

Two new gardai have been assigned to the Naas station

The appointments have been welcomed as something that will make a real difference to policing in the community.

It is part of an overall allocation of six gardai to county Kildare — with two going to Kildare town and another two to Leixlip. It’s also been revealed that the Garda Commissioner plans to recruit 600 trainee gardai as well as 600 civilian staff — and this will allow 500 fully trained gardai to be redeployed from administrative duties to front line policing.

The new gardai as well as the redeployment has been welcomed by Dep James Lawless, who said it will make a real difference “in protecting our communities.

He said that since the station closures in 2012, some local communities have suffered from a lack of policing presence and in some cases have set up in a text alert scheme. Among the stations to close was Kill (left).