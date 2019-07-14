286 patients had no bed at Naas Hospital in June

The number of patients admitted to Naas Hospital through the accident and emergency department last month was the highest figure for June since 2015.

A total of 286 patients were admitted without a bed being immediately available. This is more than the figure for June 2018 (177) or June 2017 (269).

Nurses working at the hospital have been gathering information about the number of people who have no bed at the facility since 2007. And the worst figure for June was in 2011 when overcrowding levels resulted in 395 patients having no bed.

At the other end of the scale, June 2007 saw the lowest figure (47).

By comparison nearly 500 patients had no bed at Tallaght Hospital last month and 89 had no bed at Portlaoise Hospital.

Meanwhile overcrowding levels reached 238 at Tullamore Hospital.

Both hospitals, in Tullamore and Portlaoise, treat people from Co Kildare.

Nearly 7,400 patients had to wait for a bed at hospitals across the country last month according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and this a 7% increase on last year, with Tallaght among the worst affected along hospitals in Limerick, Cork, Waterford, and Galway.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “Our members tell us that there’s no longer a summer respite when it comes to overcrowding. Summer 2019 is as bad as winter was five years ago. Understaffing is driving year-round unsafe conditions. The government and HSE need to get a handle on this problem. That means implementing the safe staffing framework and making real progress on Sláintecare.

Without serious investment and reform, this problem will continue to spiral, with patients and frontline staff paying the price.”