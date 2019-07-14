Awards for Naas fashion designer in London

A young Naas man has won three awards at a prestigious fashion event in London.

Former Naas CBS student Brian McLysaght landed the accolades at the Graduate Fashion Awards event at the Truman Brewery in Shoreditch between June 2 and 5.

The 22-year-old picked up the gold award — the Christopher Bailey collection of the year award, the Hilary Alexander trailblazer Award and the Conscious Design award.

Brian, is a student at the Edinburgh College of Art.

The Christopher Bailey award was won for his menswear collection, which was made from sustainable wooden textiles, paired with organic and recycled fabrics.

Brian said he wanted to tackle the negative environmental impact of the fashion industry.

And so he used organic and biodegradable materials that won’t end up as pollution and will return the bio-nutrients to the earth.

“I’m very interested in material culture, anthropology and museum artefacts so the idea of using local plant based materials was really important,” he said.

He added: “I was feeling ecstatic after the event and so grateful. It was a bit exhausting to be honest, I’m also so grateful to everyone who is in my class because we work so collaboratively, we’re always in dialogue with each other, and I think the standard at Edinburgh and the standard that we hold each other to, is what got me here. I’m so thankful to all my friends who were in the audience and my fellow graduates.”