Naas-based company gets new development loan

A Naas-based company SeaChange has raised a €105,000 loan from Linked Finance, an Irish peer-to-peer lender.

SeaChange is a provider of behaviour-based risk management solutions and will use the money raised to expand and launch new proprietary risk management software.

Linked Finance has provided over €5 million to over 100 companies in Kildare since its launch. Other businesses to utilise the platform were childcare centre, Egoli Childcare Solutions Ltd, and Zeelantic Transport an International haulage firm, both based in Clane.

SeaChange provides individually tailored solutions to help organisations meet and exceed health and safety standards. Implementing new communication systems, software solutions, preventative safety systems and training for senior, frontline, and operational staff is key to their remit.

With increasing emphasis on business health and safety and risk analysis, SeaChange is focused on developing and launching new proprietary risk management software.