32nd Gerard Manley Hopkins Festival launch

The 32nd Gerard Manley Hopkins Festival will take place in the Dominican College Theatre, Newbridge from July 19 to 25.

The programme includes poetry readings, fieldtrips, visual art exhibitions, workshops and youth programme.

The Gerard Manley Hopkins Society is honoured to welcome back one of the worlds greatest pianists, Hans Paulson. Some renowned dignitaries will be in attendance including Senator Tom Brewer a Double Purple Heart awardee from Nebraska and the new Italian Ambassador Paolo Serpi. The festival launch takes place in Newbridge College on July 19.