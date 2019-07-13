Medals for Newbridge Active Retirement Walking Group

On Monday, July 1 a presentation to Newbridge Active Retirement Walking Group took place in the GAA’s Centre of Excellence in Hawkfield, Newbridge.

This group, formed early this year, is the inspiration of Catherine Heavey, who is Chairperson of Newbridge Active Retirement Association.

Catherine had the foresight to send some members of the association to attend a Walking Leader Training Course. This course was organised by the Irish Heart Foundation and the Kildare Sports Partnership, and facilitated by Frank Fahey of Fitwalk Ireland.

Three members qualified as Walking Leaders — Maud Corcoran, Frank McCormack and Brian Newman.

A walking group was formed, and in mid-January started a walking programme around one of the pitches in Hawkfield, which was kindly granted the use of the facility by manager, Cormac Kirwan.

“This generosity and patronage continue to this day as we now do our walking in St Conleth’s Park,” said Brian Newman.

On this occasion, weasked our walkers to record their walking activity with a view to achieving gold pin status (for those who had previously attained their silver pins). The target for a silver pin was 100km and the target for a gold pin was 500km. A recently joined member Mary Keogh achieved Silver Pin status. Alice Gorman, Enda McDermot, Maud Corcoran, Brid Reilly, Mary Cardiff, Mary McHugh, Pat Dunny,

Mary Groarke, Frank McCormack, Mary Duffy, Bernadette Crean, all achieved Gold Pin status.

They in fact managed to record an impressive individual average of over 800km.