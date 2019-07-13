Macmillan book deal for Newbridge author

Macmillan Children’s Books (MCB) has acquired two novels by Newbridge writer, Padraig Kenny at auction.

Publisher Venetia Gosling acquired world rights in all languages to two books, as yet untitled, from Sophie Hicks at the Sophie Hicks Agency.

The novels will be published on the MCB 6+ list in the UK and the Henry Holt children’s list in the USA, headed up by Christian Trimmer.

Kenny’s previous books Tin, a Waterstones children’s book of the month, and Pog, an independent booksellers children’s book of the month, were both published by Chicken House.

“I’m delighted to be joining Macmillan Children’s Books,” he said.

“I was thrilled by the energy, excitement and enthusiasm that I felt from the whole team and their collaborative spirit has really impressed me. It’s a special honour to be joining a publisher with such a great reputation and I am looking forward to working with them.”

The two new novels will be published in the UK in Autumn 2020 and Summer 2021 respectively, with the US following six months later.