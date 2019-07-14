Record crowds for the 41st Kildare Derby Festival

There was a record turnout at the 41st Kildare Derby Festival which came to a close on Sunday, June 30 2019.



Highlights over the 18 festival events include an impromptu duet performance between Irish singer Brian Kennedy and 88 year old Anna (Nan) Bradley who both sang "Danny Boy" in St Brigid's Cathedral on Friday night.

The duet was caught on camera by videographer Seoirse O'Mahony and to date the video has received over 16,000 views online.



On Saturday after the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby record numbers of people returned to Kildare Town Square to witness Ireland's first Paddy Power Lip Sync Battle featuring big names from the racing industry including former jockey now trainer Johnny Murtagh, trainer Tracey Collins and jockey's like Shane Foley, Colin Keane, Gary Caroll and Ronan Whelan.

Four different teams competed including the Stable Yard Team as the Spice Girls, the Paddy Power Girls from their retail shops performing "It's raining men", the trainers with "The Greatest Showman performance and Johnny taking a lead role" and the finale performance of a Queen medley from the Jockeys. It was a hard fought battle but the Jockeys took the title for 2019. Their winning performance has received over 18,000 views in the last few days.

On Sunday the festival ended with the launch of the inaugural Derby Legends Trail, a 12 furlong marker walk (1.5 miles, 2.4 km) from the Irish National Stud to Kildare Town.