Frustration over delay with Prosperous Town park playground

Worries remain over progress and money for Prosperous Town park playground, it emerged from question by Cllrs Aidan Farrelly and Brendan Weld at the July 5 meeting of Kildare County Council's Clane-Maynooth Municpal District.

Members were told that the project was moving to detailed design and construction (following the end of drainage work) and that €100,000 Town and Village scheme funding was received for it in 2016.

But the full cost of the park “will only become clear once the detailed design has been completed.”

While a €60,000 sum from Local Property Tax fund is solid there is concern it could be withdrawn if not used. A full report will be made to members in September.