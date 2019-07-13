Rathcoffey GAA celebrate first All Ireland feile final

There were celebrations in Rathcoffey reccently when for the first time in Rathcoffey GAA history, a club football team made it to an All Ireland final.

The U 14 side made it to the final of the All Ireland Feile competition.

They headed off the Leitrim on June 28, following a fundraising event and support from Leo Reilly Woodcraft Ltd, Ventac, the Landscape Company, Friels of Straffan and Tech.

The girls, coached by Mary Ryan and Martin Heslin, did very well just missing out by a point in the All Ireland in Leitrim.

Rathcoffey came top of their group beating teams from Leitrim and Tyrone in the initial stages.

They went on to see off the challenge of Ballyhogue from Wexford in the semi-final and went on to meet Bray in the final.

The talented side scored 20 goals and 39 points and only conceeded six goals and 10 points.

In the final against Bray Rathcoffey met equally good opposition and were unlucky to lose out by one point, 1-3 to 1-2.

But the sport on the field was only part of the experience.

Spokesperson, Aishling Behan, said the weekend was made fantastic not only by the games themselves, but alsothe generoisty of the host club, St Mary's of Carrick on Shannon, which added to the enjoyment.

Aisling said they hope to host St Mary's some time in the future.

When the squad arrived home from Leitrim on Sunday they were greeted with a guard of honour by club members, family and friends.

A barebeque was prepared to celebrate the weekend and what was described as an outstanding achievement.