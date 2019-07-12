Kildare Deaths, July 12, 2019

Patrick Brian Eddery - Castle Village Place, Celbridge, Kildare/Maynooth, Kildare/Dublin



Brian Patrick Eddery of Castle Village Place, Celbridge and late of Maynooth Park, Maynooth, and Sundrive Road, Dublin passed away on July 10 suddenly at his residence.

He is deeply regretted by his loving children Paula, Niall, Cormac, Brendan and Lauren, also by Aisling, daughter-in-law Sarah, grandchildren Sophia, Abigail and Max, missed lovingly by Andree, sister Marion, brother-in-law Oliver, loving companion Roberta, extended family and many friends, especially Michael and all at the camera club.

Funeral arrangements later.

Gabriel (Gabe) Maher - Kilteel, Kildare / Tullamore, Offaly



Gabriel (Gabe) Maher of Kilteel, Rathmore, Naas and formerly of Marian Place, Tullamore, Co. Offaly passed peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and family on July 10 after a short illness.

Loving husband of Kathleen, he will be sadly missed by his family, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (W91NV3P) on Friday from 2p.m. with prayers at 8p.m.

Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of St. Laurence O’Toole, Kilteel arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in Eadestown Cementery.