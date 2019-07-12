Gardaí seize cannabis herb worth €25,000

Gardaí have seized cannabis herb worth €25,000 and arrested one man during a planned operation in North Dublin.

Read also: See Kildare stories

As part of ongoing investigations into the sale a supply of controlled drugs in North Dublin a house was searched in the Harmonstown area this morning by Clontarf and Raheny based Drugs and Street Crime Units.



Cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €25,000 (analysis pending) was recovered at the scene.

A man in his 20s was arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Coolock Garda Station. He can be detained for up to 24 hours.



The investigation is ongoing and updates will follow.